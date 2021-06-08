2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $169,500

CHECK OUT THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR!!!! ATTN INVESTORS and SAVVY HOME BUYERS!! Amazing opportunity at an exceptional value. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath well maintained Waukegan home. Beautiful rich hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, wood base trim and molding, beautiful two panel doors, 2 generously sized bedrooms, updated kitchen in 2020, formal dining/family room combo, sitting room, huge finished lower level with bonus room and full bath, incredible clean attic with tons of space for storage or finish it for extra living space. Could easily add 2/3 bedrooms to this home. Furnace 2014, AC 2020, roof 2008. Clean and move in ready. COME CHECK IT OUT TODAY!!! View More