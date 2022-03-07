 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $169,900

Cozy brick home on a great corner lot. Oversized bedrooms and an awesome fenced-in backyard. Hardwood floors, newer windows, all-new front concrete, exposed brick, and updated utilities. 2 car garage and walk up from the basement to the exterior.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert