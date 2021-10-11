 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $171,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $171,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $171,000

20201 UPDATES!! NEW FLOORS AND CARPET!! Close proximity to I-94, multiple parks, lakes, and Fountain Square plaza! Come fall in love with this BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom, 1.1 bathroom townhome located in quiet subdivision. Waukegan area but with Gurnee school district! Fall in love with this home's bright and airy voluminous layout, and open floor plan perfect for everyday living and entertaining. Sun-filled living room with combined large dining room with exterior access to the patio. Cook your favorite meals in gourmet kitchen boasting NEW granite countertops, tile backsplash, and an abundance of cabinetry. Retreat upstairs to your master bedroom with shared master bath, second bedroom, and laundry room. Come see this home before it's gone!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert