2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $185,000

Beautifully UPDATED and ready for you to move in. Perfect for a 1st time home buyer or someone looking to downsize. Great living room with NEW carpet with lots of natural light that pours into the separate dining room. **Kitchen has been fully updated with NEW stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms with NEW carpet and paint and an updated full bathroom all on the main floor. ***View attachment for full list of updates.*** Partially finished basement is just waiting for you to make it your own. Nice corner lot with new privacy fence. Conveniently located near restaurants, entertainment, parks, shopping, and schools.

