Cute 2bed, 1bath home on a cul-de-sac street awaits new owner. Home features a living room and separate dining room, spacious kitchen. Home is in need of repairs and updating. Short sale, sold as-is. 2 car garage.
2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $40,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 36-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly brandishing a firearm at a man following an argument in the park…
WATCH NOW: UPDATED: KUSD releases video of officer's response to Lincoln Middle School fight, copy of resignation letter
The Kenosha Unified School District has released security camera footage of a Lincoln Middle School cafeteria fight that led to the resignatio…
BRISTOL — The planned revitalization of the southwest corner of Highway 50 and I-94 — an eyesore for decades — will bring multiple restaurants…
Facing $19.5M deficit with 1,100 fewer students, KUSD starts planning for future cuts -- without layoffs
Kenosha Unified School District enrollment is shrinking, and district officials anticipate a budget deficit in 2023.
Woman arrested on weapons charges after brandishing gun, threatening man outside Mahone Middle School, according to police
Kenosha police officers took a 36-year-old woman into custody after she was accused of pointing a gun at a man following an argument in the pa…
Somers man, who formerly served on Kenosha County Board, charged with felony possession of narcotics
A Somers man was charged with felony possession of narcotics after being found unresponsive in a vehicle Tuesday night.
Authorities found a maxi pad wrapper in a trash bag containing the infant in 2009. It was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back with a DNA profile of Baby Theresa’s then-unidentified mother.
The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on the I-94 West Frontage Road Sunday has been identified as William J. Richardson, 43, of Bristol.
Three people, including two from Kenosha, face numerous felony drug-related charges after a series of undercover purchases late last year and …
Homicide trial in 2020 death of Kenosha man delayed after mistrial declared over witness information
A difference in information between the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and the defense team for accused murderer Zachariah Anderson…