2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $425,000

Truly one of a kind! This once industrial built municipal building has since been converted to an expansive loft style home. The main level is 4,000sq.ft featuring a fully open concept design, 13ft high ceilings and an incredible amount of natural light throughout. New flooring has been added throughout the two front rooms and dining area. Currently set up with two open air bedrooms, however plenty of space and options to add more if desired. Three of the bathrooms have recently been redone with beautiful tile work, new vanities and updated light fixtures. The Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet and a private master bath with double sinks and a walk-in shower. An additional 4,000sq.ft can be utilized in the basement with 18ft high ceilings in part and the original battery room door. One year home warranty included. You will be amazed by the possibilities this amount of space offers to its new owners whether it be at in-home office/school, art gallery for a fellow artist showing off their collection, or entertaining large parties. This space is functional for whatever your needs might be. Do not miss your chance to own this unique piece of history.