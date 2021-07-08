 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $79,000

Welcome home!!! handyman special, bring your tools, great potential, many possibilities. Long driveway, with a possibility to build a two car garage in the back of the property. Schedule your visit today.

