Welcome home!!! handyman special, bring your tools, great potential, many possibilities. Long driveway, with a possibility to build a two car garage in the back of the property. Schedule your visit today.
2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $79,000
A city ordinance approved in the spring with the aim of combating human trafficking was behind a Kenosha Police sting operation that led to 22…
Two shootings, a house fire and a diving accident were part of a busy Independence Day weekend for Kenosha County emergency responders.
Long after grand opening, Kenosha County safe house for trafficking victims for sale without ever opening its doors
The collapse of plans for a safe house for sex trafficking survivors in Pleasant Prairie has frustrated volunteers, who gave hundreds of hours and tens of thousands of dollars to the project.
Prosecutors are trying to introduce evidence at trial that Kyle Rittenhouse is associated with the Proud Boys and that he had a past violent e…
One person was shot during gunfire that broke out on the city’s north side early Sunday.
WATCH NOW: Car enthusiast meet-up at Kenosha restaurant parking lot ends in hit-and-run, disorderly conduct incidents
Authorities responded to what they described as a chaotic scene involving a reported disorderly conduct and a hit-and-run, among other inciden…
A Kenosha man is being held on $25,000 bond after he allegedly struck a Kenosha Police officer while driving drunk early Sunday morning.
To encourage customers to try the new ingredients, thousands of restaurants plan to give away up to one million free sandwiches between on July 13.
Kenosha’s House of Gerhard restaurant opened as usual Tuesday after a car crashed into the building before dawn.
Couple blocked from accessing Mount Pleasant business was paid $1.6M in exchange they didn’t agree to
The Village of Mount Pleasant paid Jack and Colleen Erickson just shy of $1.6 million in March 2018 for a portion of the 12 acres the Ericksons own at 4707 SE Frontage Road. The Ericksons never agreed to the exchanged.