2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $84,900

Investor special! Tenant just signed 1 year lease. Cozy house at dead end street with huge backyard. New wood laminate floors throughout, kitchen & bath. Freshly painted and newer furnace and water heater. 1 window unit AC. Washer & dryer in unit. New security system. Minutes from downtown, expressway and lake. Showings allowed Mondays between 10am - 11am only.

