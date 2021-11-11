Adorable ranch home, in move-in condition and ready for a new owner to enjoy! Pull down stairs to access the attic for additional storage space. Enclosed back porch. Full unfinished basement. The front and back yard is fenced. Parking space for two vehicles located in the rear of the house with enclosed swinging doors. Low property taxes and affordable home is less than paying rent.
2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $98,000
