 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $99,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $99,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $99,000

Attention Investors! Or First Time Buyer! Here is the opportunity you have been waiting for! Cute ranch in need of some TLC & updating. Newer windows. Huge Oversized 2.5 car garage with gas line to connect furnace. Sold "As Is" Excellent Opportunity!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert