2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $99,700

A great opportunity here to fix up and live in or re-sell! A rental property for many years, this owner is ready to move on and offers this 2 bedroom Lake County garden home to the next owner. This one has an open floor plan feeling with a formal dining room adjacent to the living room (could be closed in for 3rd bedroom). Galley kitchen, full basement, 2 car garage. Some work is needed here, but a few of the windows are newer, the house has vinyl siding, the location is great - at the north end of the subdivision close to Park, Forest Preserve, shopping and backing to bike path. Selling "as is" -- cash or conventional offers only please.

