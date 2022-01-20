 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $100,000

Attention Investors! Excellent Investment opportunity! Lots of potential to generate rental income, fix and flip, and or a starter home for someone willing to put in the work. Huge corner property with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a two-car garage. Great location! Walking distance to Shiloh Park, Golf Course, Zion Sports Arena, Zion Benton Library and more! Estate sale being sold "As Is"

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert