2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $124,900

The front door tells a story of what is behind the walls. A home full of personality; this home has soaring ceilings and exquisite finishes including a wood burning fireplace, beautiful archways, original hardwood floors and trim, plus. The separate dining room and living space bring in natural sunlight that lead to the heart of the home. There is a basement office, workshop, and seperate laundry to add to this homes space, how excellent. You can be in the park, on the lakefront or downtown exploring in minutes!