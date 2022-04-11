2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $139,900

Located on a deep corner lot directly across from Ophir Park, this quaint, charming ranch offers tons of upside with an expansive floor plan and great location! The home features a large open living room which allows tons of natural sunlight to shine in with the large picture window with tranquil views of the open park across street. Hardwood floors add character and charm to the generous sized bedrooms, the kitchen is very spacious with an eat in area, the lot is phenomenal and the home features a rare 3 car garage set up. There is a large 2 car garage with a on car detached which is ideal for a car collector or buyer seeking a workshop! This home has solid bones, great lot and even better location, do not overlook this as the home will not sit long in this market!