2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $139,900

WOW! Your search will end here with this fantastic like NEW home! "Turn key/move in ready" just what you really want but have such a hard time finding. This 1 story ranch home features gleaming wood laminate floors, fresh NEW paint, NEW trim, NEW bathroom, NEW appliances, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW countertops, NEW roof, NEW siding, NEW windows, and so many other amazing NEW features. Spacious family room is so cozy. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom are generously sized. Master bedroom features 3 closets and one is a walk in closet. Fantastic backyard with NEW asphalt pad for 2 car parking. Close to parks and shopping in downtown Zion. Schedule a showing today!!!