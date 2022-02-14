 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $179,000

2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $179,000

Wonderful ranch on a large Double lot. Offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Possible 3rd bedroom in the basement. Completely remodeled. New windows, new kitchen cabinets, new floors, fresh paint, New Central Air Unit, Updated plumbing, updated electricity. New Appliances. So many things to list. Low taxes!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert