2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $75,000

Wonderful 2 story farmhouse style property with wrap-around porch. This home has "good bones", just bring your decorating ideas! Updated kitchen & baths. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter top space, and large eat-in space for table. Separate DR flows to sunny LR. Spacious BR's. Patio and nice sized fenced yard. Boiler, windows & roof appear to be newer!! Buyer to verify all info. Sold As is, No survey, 100% Tax Pro rations, and Buyer pays all inspections. First list period Owner Occupied only. SEE CONDITION REPORT IN ADDITIONAL INFO.

