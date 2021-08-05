2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $94,900

AFFORDABLE 2 BEDROOM BRICK HOME!!! Move-in condition!!! Huge fenced front yard- plus backyard with extra parking off alley & slab for shed plus freshly stained deck. Spacious living room w/wood laminate floors. Newer windows and forced air gas Furnace is apx 8 years new!! Brand new refrigerator!!! Two good sized bedrooms with mirrored closets. All appliances stay (exclude curtains & window a/c) Beautifully updated bath!. Make this home yours today!! (Larger than it looks!!! Cheaper than rent... become a home owner today!!!!