GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. THIS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME BOASTS A GOOD SIZE LIVING ROOM. A GALLY STYLE KITCHEN AND SPACIOUS EATING AREA. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH AND EXTERIOR ACCESS TO BACK YARD. UPSTAIRS TO ANOTHER GOOD SIZE BEDROOM AND A SECOND FULL BATH. FULLY FENCED IN YARD WITH GREAT WOOD DECK PERFECT FOR SUMMER BBQS. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. HOME IS IN NEED OF TLC AND IS BEING SOLD "AS"IS". CASH OR CONVENTIONAL ONLY.
2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $94,999
