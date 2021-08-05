 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $94,999

  • Updated
GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. THIS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME BOASTS A GOOD SIZE LIVING ROOM. A GALLY STYLE KITCHEN AND SPACIOUS EATING AREA. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH AND EXTERIOR ACCESS TO BACK YARD. UPSTAIRS TO ANOTHER GOOD SIZE BEDROOM AND A SECOND FULL BATH. FULLY FENCED IN YARD WITH GREAT WOOD DECK PERFECT FOR SUMMER BBQS. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. HOME IS IN NEED OF TLC AND IS BEING SOLD "AS"IS". CASH OR CONVENTIONAL ONLY.

