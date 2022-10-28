2022 Best of Kenosha County section in Sunday, Oct. 30, edition

Inside of today’s Kenosha News, readers will discover our annual Best of Kenosha County publication. This contest is one of our favorite projects each year, as it highlights the best local businesses within our community.

There is always a fun moment in our office when we receive the results for the annual contest. Our team enjoys reviewing the list of winners, and seeing which businesses took home the awards. Every year there are a few upsets and surprises. This year is no different.

The best of program allows us to highlight new businesses with awards. It's also a great way to find your next favorite restaurant, gift shop or service professional.

Separately, business owners should be leery of solicitation emails from similarly titled programs that coincide with our contest. A few unscrupulous companies will send out solicitations congratulating owners for winning similar sounding awards and offer to sell them merchandise. We collaborate with a local business to produce awards and other signage. If you are interested in obtaining swag, please visit us at bestofwisconnvalley.com.

Thank you for all the business who participated and all the winners who voted.

-- Robert Ireland, Kenosha News Sales Director