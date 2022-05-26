2022 Summer: Kenosha Area Events

MAY
- What: Classic Cruise-In Nights
When: May 27-Sept. 30, on the last Friday of the month (4 to 8 p.m.)
Where: Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place
Known for: Welcoming all classic vehicles
- What: U.S. Title Series Pleasant Prairie Regatta
When: May 27-29 (noon to 6 p.m. daily)
Where: Prairie Springs Park and Lake Andrea, 9900 Terwall Terrace in Pleasant Prairie
Known for: Being the first stop of the 2022 U.S. Title Series Powerboat Racing tour. Drivers from around the country gather together to race against the best in their classes.
- What: Tour De Bong Bike Ride
When: 10 a.m. May 28
Where: Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road in Brighton
Known for: Bring your bike and helmet for a leisurely ride through the park with a guide. Total distance is about 8 miles. Note: The ride is free, but a vehicle admission sticker is required.
- What: Aquanut Water Ski Shows
When: 6 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays, May 28 through Sept. 3
Where: In Lance Park on Lake Mary, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes
Known for: Free water-skiing shows choreographed to music. (aquanutwatershows.com)
- What: Kenosha Kingfish Baseball
When: Home games are May 30 through Aug. 11 (Schedule at kingfishbaseball.com)
Where: Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road
Known for: Northwoods League collegiate baseball games.
- What: Tuesday Night Bike Racing
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 30
Where: Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road
Known for: Weekly races on the historic velodrome, which opened in 1927 and is the oldest operating velodrome in the country. Spectators are welcome to "fill the hill" each week. Racers from Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois compete in various sprint and endurance track events. (info@kenoshavelodromeracing.com)
JUNE
What: Outta Sight Kite Flight
When: June 4-5
Where: Kennedy Park, 4051 Fifth Ave. (at the lakefront)
Known for: The “grand launch” of more than 300 kites that kicks off the event
- What: The Good Old Summertime Art Fair
When: June 5
Where: Civic Center Park, on Sheridan Road between 56th and 57th streets
Known for: Kicking off the summer outdoor arts & crafts fair season
- What: Shakespeare in the Park
When: June 10
Where: Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road in Brighton
Known for: The comedy "Much Ado Nothing" is 7 to 9 p.m. The stripped-down, fast-paced production will be held in the Bong amphitheater. Bring your own lawn chair. Playing with Will Workshop is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get outside with “Will” at this interactive workshop for kids 8 and up to explore acting, characters and creative play.
- What: Babies on the Farm Festival
When: June 11-12, 18-19 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Where: Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St.
Known for: A festival showcasing adorable baby animals! There will be a large variety of local farm favorites (goats, chicks, piglets, alpaca, and more), as well as some exotic animals. Tickets are $10 per person; free for kids age 2 and younger.
- What: Kenosha Pops Concert Band performances
When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15 through Aug. 3
Where: The Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street
Known for: Performances with everything from John Philip Sousa marches to John Williams movie scores. This is the band's 100th season.
- What: Bristol Woodstock concerts
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, June 16 through Aug. 4
Where: Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol
Known for: Free performances in a wooded setting.
- What: Pop-up Biergarten at HarborPark
When: 3 to 9 p.m. June 16-17 and noon to 7 p.m. June 18
Where: Celebration Place, at Kenosha's Downtown lakefront
Known for: This three-day German-style biergarten features German and U.S. beers, along with food and live music, children's activities and stein-hoisting contests.
- What: Pike River Concert Series
Where: Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road
When: 6 p.m. June 17, July 22 and Aug. 19
Known for: Performances by The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane (June 17), Violet Wilder (July 22) and Cosmic Railroad (Aug. 19). Proceeds go to support Hawthorn Hollow. (hawthornhollow.org)
- What: Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast
When: June 18
Where: Elfering Farms, 15324 Horton Road in Bristol
Known for: Cooking up zillions of scrambled eggs in a huge frying pan
- What: Kenosha Art Market
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 through Oct. 16, on the third Sunday of the month
Where: Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.
Known for: Featuring a variety of artwork, plus food and live music.
- What: Twilight Jazz Concert Series
When: June 28 (continuing on July 12, July 26, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23)
Where: Outside the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.
Known for: A variety of music performed on the lakefront.
JULY
- What: Celebrate America
When: July 3-4
Where: Downtown Kenosha, along the harbor and the lakefront
Known for: Concerts, fireworks, live music and other summer fun, capped off by fireworks at dusk on July 4.
- What: Libertyfest
When: July 2
Where: Lance Park in Twin Lakes
Known for: Aquanuts Water Ski Shows, fireworks, live music
- What: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade
When: 1 p.m. July 3
Where: Starts on Seventh Avenue and Washington Road, heading south through Downtown.
Known for: Marching bands, clowns, politicians waving to the crowd. This year's theme is “America the Beautiful.”
- What: “Let Freedom Sing”
When: July 4
Where: In Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street
Known for: Live music leading up to the city's fireworks. The Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs a patriotic program at 4 p.m.
- What: Somers Independence Day Parade and Ice Cream Social
When: July 4
Where: On Highway E (12th Street) in Somers
Known for: Marching bands, clowns and candy tossed to the crowd
- What: "Tuesdays at the Shell" concert series
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, July 5 through Aug. 30
Where: In Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street
Known for: Concerts featuring area rock bands.
- What: Bristol Progress Days
When: July 8-10
Where: Hansen Park in Bristol
Known for: Crowning Miss Bristol, parade (with tossed candy!)
- What: "Secret Garden Walk"
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9
Where: Six local, private gardens, plus activities at the Gateway Horticulture Center
Known for: Being a self-guided tour, hosted by the Four Seasons Garden Club (4seasonsgardenclub.org)
- What: Bristol Renaissance Faire
When: July 9 through Sept. 5 (weekends)
Where: Just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border
Known for: Jousting and giant turkey legs
- What: Lincoln Park Live concert series
When: Wednesdays, July 13 and 27 and Aug. 10 and 24
Where: Lincoln Park, 7010 22nd Ave.
Known for: Live concerts next to the Lincoln Park flower garden.
- What: Peanut Butter & Jam concert series
When: Thursdays, July 7 through Aug. 25
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St.
Known for: Two concerts each week, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
- What: Country Thunder
When: July 21-24
Where: Shadow Hill Ranch, 2305 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes
Known for: A party-type atmosphere, with outdoor concerts and mud fights in the campgrounds. Oh, there’s music, too, with national headliners.
- What: Chalk Festival
When: July 23-24 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
Where: Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St.
Known for: This is a new event, with chalk art (the public can vote for their favorite), plus a beer garden, food and artisan booths. To sign up as a chalk artist ($35 fee), go to jerrysmithfarm.com/event/chalk-fest/
- What: Homecoming Car Show
When: July 26-30
Where: Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place and other lakefront areas
Known for: Celebrating Kenosha's auto making legacy. (kenoshahistorycenter.org)
- What: Taste of Wisconsin
When: July 28-30
Where: At the lakefront on the east end of Kenosha’s HarborPark
Known for: Lots of specialty food and beverage vendors, plus live music
AUGUST
- What: Tribute Island
When: Aug. 5-7
Where: Outside the Wyndham Garden Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave.
Known for: Tribute bands playing the music of popular groups like Chicago, Journey and Pink Floyd.
- What: Peacetree Music Festival
When: Aug. 5-6
Where: Bandshell in Pennoyer Park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street
Known for: Live music, food, vendors
- What: Sweet Corn Festival
When: Aug. 13-14
Where: Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm in Somers
Known for: Sweet corn (naturally), plus other food, a petting zoo and children’s activities
- What: Kenosha County Fair
When: Aug. 17-21
Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot
Known for: Demolition derby action — and plenty of fried foods!
- What: HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival
When: Aug. 20
Where: HarborPark’s Celebration Place, 54th Street and Lake Michigan
Known for: Bringing in big-name jazz and blues artists
- What: Picnic in the Park
When: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
Known for: Live music, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.
SEPTEMBER
- What: Downtown Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show
When: Sept. 3
Where: The streets of downtown Kenosha
Known for: Being a huge car show, displaying all makes and models of vehicles and motorcycles
- What: Kenosha Streetcar Day
When: Sept. 10
Where: Joseph McCarthy Transit Center, downtown Kenosha
Known for: Celebrating Kenosha’s streetcars with tours, information, Lego displays and more
- What: Walk in the Woods Art Fair
When: Sept. 10
Where: Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road
Known for: Live music, plus about 60 artists displaying their creations along the wooded trails and gardens of Hawthorn Hollow
- What: Great Lakes Brew Fest
When: Sept. 10
Where: HarborPark, in Downtown Kenosha at the lakefront
Known for: Sampling of beers from area breweries and home brewers.
- What: City of Kenosha’s Fall Festival
When: Sept. 10
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, downtown at the harbor
Known for: Giant pumpkin contest