2022 Summer: Kenosha Area Events

MAY

What: Classic Cruise-In Nights

When: May 27-Sept. 30, on the last Friday of the month (4 to 8 p.m.)

Where: Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place

Known for: Welcoming all classic vehicles

What: U.S. Title Series Pleasant Prairie Regatta

When: May 27-29 (noon to 6 p.m. daily)

Where: Prairie Springs Park and Lake Andrea, 9900 Terwall Terrace in Pleasant Prairie

Known for: Being the first stop of the 2022 U.S. Title Series Powerboat Racing tour. Drivers from around the country gather together to race against the best in their classes.

What: Tour De Bong Bike Ride

When: 10 a.m. May 28

Where: Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road in Brighton

Known for: Bring your bike and helmet for a leisurely ride through the park with a guide. Total distance is about 8 miles. Note: The ride is free, but a vehicle admission sticker is required.

What: Aquanut Water Ski Shows

When: 6 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays, May 28 through Sept. 3

Where: In Lance Park on Lake Mary, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes

Known for: Free water-skiing shows choreographed to music. (aquanutwatershows.com)

What: Kenosha Kingfish Baseball

When: Home games are May 30 through Aug. 11 (Schedule at kingfishbaseball.com)

Where: Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road

Known for: Northwoods League collegiate baseball games.

What: Tuesday Night Bike Racing

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 30

Where: Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road

Known for: Weekly races on the historic velodrome, which opened in 1927 and is the oldest operating velodrome in the country. Spectators are welcome to "fill the hill" each week. Racers from Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois compete in various sprint and endurance track events. (info@kenoshavelodromeracing.com)

JUNE

What: Outta Sight Kite Flight

When: June 4-5

Where: Kennedy Park, 4051 Fifth Ave. (at the lakefront)

Known for: The “grand launch” of more than 300 kites that kicks off the event

What: The Good Old Summertime Art Fair

When: June 5

Where: Civic Center Park, on Sheridan Road between 56th and 57th streets

Known for: Kicking off the summer outdoor arts & crafts fair season

What: Shakespeare in the Park

When: June 10

Where: Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road in Brighton

Known for: The comedy "Much Ado Nothing" is 7 to 9 p.m. The stripped-down, fast-paced production will be held in the Bong amphitheater. Bring your own lawn chair. Playing with Will Workshop is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get outside with “Will” at this interactive workshop for kids 8 and up to explore acting, characters and creative play.

What: Babies on the Farm Festival

When: June 11-12, 18-19 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Where: Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St.

Known for: A festival showcasing adorable baby animals! There will be a large variety of local farm favorites (goats, chicks, piglets, alpaca, and more), as well as some exotic animals. Tickets are $10 per person; free for kids age 2 and younger.

What: Kenosha Pops Concert Band performances

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15 through Aug. 3

Where: The Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street

Known for: Performances with everything from John Philip Sousa marches to John Williams movie scores. This is the band's 100th season.

What: Bristol Woodstock concerts

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, June 16 through Aug. 4

Where: Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol

Known for: Free performances in a wooded setting.

What: Pop-up Biergarten at HarborPark

When: 3 to 9 p.m. June 16-17 and noon to 7 p.m. June 18

Where: Celebration Place, at Kenosha's Downtown lakefront

Known for: This three-day German-style biergarten features German and U.S. beers, along with food and live music, children's activities and stein-hoisting contests.

What: Pike River Concert Series

Where: Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road

When: 6 p.m. June 17, July 22 and Aug. 19

Known for: Performances by The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane (June 17), Violet Wilder (July 22) and Cosmic Railroad (Aug. 19). Proceeds go to support Hawthorn Hollow. (hawthornhollow.org)

What: Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast

When: June 18

Where: Elfering Farms, 15324 Horton Road in Bristol

Known for: Cooking up zillions of scrambled eggs in a huge frying pan

What: Kenosha Art Market

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 through Oct. 16, on the third Sunday of the month

Where: Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.

Known for: Featuring a variety of artwork, plus food and live music.

What: Twilight Jazz Concert Series

When: June 28 (continuing on July 12, July 26, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23)

Where: Outside the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

Known for: A variety of music performed on the lakefront.

JULY

What: Celebrate America

When: July 3-4

Where: Downtown Kenosha, along the harbor and the lakefront

Known for: Concerts, fireworks, live music and other summer fun, capped off by fireworks at dusk on July 4.

What: Libertyfest

When: July 2

Where: Lance Park in Twin Lakes

Known for: Aquanuts Water Ski Shows, fireworks, live music

What: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade

When: 1 p.m. July 3

Where: Starts on Seventh Avenue and Washington Road, heading south through Downtown.

Known for: Marching bands, clowns, politicians waving to the crowd. This year's theme is “America the Beautiful.”

What: “Let Freedom Sing”

When: July 4

Where: In Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street

Known for: Live music leading up to the city's fireworks. The Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs a patriotic program at 4 p.m.

What: Somers Independence Day Parade and Ice Cream Social

When: July 4

Where: On Highway E (12th Street) in Somers

Known for: Marching bands, clowns and candy tossed to the crowd

What: "Tuesdays at the Shell" concert series

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, July 5 through Aug. 30

Where: In Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street

Known for: Concerts featuring area rock bands.

What: Bristol Progress Days

When: July 8-10

Where: Hansen Park in Bristol

Known for: Crowning Miss Bristol, parade (with tossed candy!)

What: "Secret Garden Walk"

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9

Where: Six local, private gardens, plus activities at the Gateway Horticulture Center

Known for: Being a self-guided tour, hosted by the Four Seasons Garden Club (4seasonsgardenclub.org)

What: Bristol Renaissance Faire

When: July 9 through Sept. 5 (weekends)

Where: Just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border

Known for: Jousting and giant turkey legs

What: Lincoln Park Live concert series

When: Wednesdays, July 13 and 27 and Aug. 10 and 24

Where: Lincoln Park, 7010 22nd Ave.

Known for: Live concerts next to the Lincoln Park flower garden.

What: Peanut Butter & Jam concert series

When: Thursdays, July 7 through Aug. 25

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St.

Known for: Two concerts each week, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

What: Country Thunder

When: July 21-24

Where: Shadow Hill Ranch, 2305 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes

Known for: A party-type atmosphere, with outdoor concerts and mud fights in the campgrounds. Oh, there’s music, too, with national headliners.

What: Chalk Festival

When: July 23-24 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Where: Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St.

Known for: This is a new event, with chalk art (the public can vote for their favorite), plus a beer garden, food and artisan booths. To sign up as a chalk artist ($35 fee), go to jerrysmithfarm.com/event/chalk-fest/

What: Homecoming Car Show

When: July 26-30

Where: Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place and other lakefront areas

Known for: Celebrating Kenosha's auto making legacy. (kenoshahistorycenter.org)

What: Taste of Wisconsin

When: July 28-30

Where: At the lakefront on the east end of Kenosha’s HarborPark

Known for: Lots of specialty food and beverage vendors, plus live music

AUGUST

What: Tribute Island

When: Aug. 5-7

Where: Outside the Wyndham Garden Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave.

Known for: Tribute bands playing the music of popular groups like Chicago, Journey and Pink Floyd.

What: Peacetree Music Festival

When: Aug. 5-6

Where: Bandshell in Pennoyer Park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street

Known for: Live music, food, vendors

What: Sweet Corn Festival

When: Aug. 13-14

Where: Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm in Somers

Known for: Sweet corn (naturally), plus other food, a petting zoo and children’s activities

What: Kenosha County Fair

When: Aug. 17-21

Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot

Known for: Demolition derby action — and plenty of fried foods!

What: HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival

When: Aug. 20

Where: HarborPark’s Celebration Place, 54th Street and Lake Michigan

Known for: Bringing in big-name jazz and blues artists

What: Picnic in the Park

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers

Known for: Live music, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.

SEPTEMBER

What: Downtown Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show

When: Sept. 3

Where: The streets of downtown Kenosha

Known for: Being a huge car show, displaying all makes and models of vehicles and motorcycles

What: Kenosha Streetcar Day

When: Sept. 10

Where: Joseph McCarthy Transit Center, downtown Kenosha

Known for: Celebrating Kenosha’s streetcars with tours, information, Lego displays and more

What: Walk in the Woods Art Fair

When: Sept. 10

Where: Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road

Known for: Live music, plus about 60 artists displaying their creations along the wooded trails and gardens of Hawthorn Hollow

What: Great Lakes Brew Fest

When: Sept. 10

Where: HarborPark, in Downtown Kenosha at the lakefront

Known for: Sampling of beers from area breweries and home brewers.

What: City of Kenosha’s Fall Festival

When: Sept. 10

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, downtown at the harbor

Known for: Giant pumpkin contest

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.