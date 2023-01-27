22-year-old taken into custody after running red light, fleeing Kenosha police

A Kenosha Police Department officer was involved in an early morning pursuit Friday, ultimately taking a 22-year-old male suspect into custody.

According to Sgt. Jeff Galley, at about 2:22 a.m., a white Hyundai Elantra violate a red light at 39th Avenue and Washington Road. An officer attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled southbound on 39th Avenue.

The officer terminated the chase after losing sight of the vehicle due to high speeds, but responded to the address associated with the vehicle registration in the 3500 block of 38th Street. The suspect was located exiting the driver’s side door, and taken into custody.

He is charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, felony fleeing an officer and reckless driving.