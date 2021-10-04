 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $155,000

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $155,000

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $155,000

NEW SEPTIC BEING INSTALLED! Check out this affordable ranch on 6 lots! House is on 1 pin, 5 other pins of vacant land. The lots run from street to street...so many possibilities and a total of .68 acres!! Properties are zoned commercial so no FHA/VA and you might have to go through a private bank or credit union for financing. So much has been done to this home! Newer well (within 5 years), newer roof. Home features a huge kitchen with tons of cabinets, large living room, bath has stackable laundry hook ups, water softener, furnace and water heater. 3 good-sized bedrooms. Shed. Why rent when you could own this amazing home??

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert