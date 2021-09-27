 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $159,000

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $159,000

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $159,000

Are you looking for Great "Lake and Beach" rights to the Famous Chain O Lakes. Here is A Spacious well maintained and cared for 3 bedroom Ranch home. Huge Living room and Kitchen with hardwood floors. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and newer appliances. 3 decent sized bedrooms for the whole family or guest. Partial basement and so much more. Newer Roof and Maintance free siding. Wooded lot with sheds and a nicely sized deck. A great value. In life whether you are slowing down, just starting out, or looking for that retreat to get away and on the lake....this is a great place! Quick close possible.

