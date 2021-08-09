3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $169,900

Why rent when you can own? This charming 3 bed 1.5 bath home has a very private setting that backs to water channel just off of lake Catherine! Huge fenced in yard includes a large above ground pool, firepit and multiple decks perfect for outdoor entertaining. Wonderful front porch leads into open first floor with island Kitchen, full bath, large living room and 2 bedrooms. Head upstairs to large third bedroom, loft space and additional half bath! Great location just minutes from Downtown Antioch!