3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $185,000

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom home on a large lot with access to a private 1 acre beach and dock access to a private dock right across the street. This charming home offers a well thought out floor plan that looks and feels larger than it is. Walk right into a large living room with fireplace. Nice sized eat-in kitchen with newer higher end appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom is on the 1st floor and has access to the bathroom with 2 more bedrooms upstairs. Nice long driveway and plenty of room to store your recreational vehicles. Close to schools, stores and plenty of dining and entertainment options, some within walking distance! Low taxes! Great starter home, nothing left to do but to move in!!!

