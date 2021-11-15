3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $204,500

Be the first to know
Officials are keeping a close eye on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, with Gov. Tony Evers calling up the Wisconsin National Guard and local law enforcement saying they are continuing to monitor.
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team has tried again, unsuccessfully, to get a charge for possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor dropped.
Kyle Larson used a slur while racing online in April 2020 and lost his NASCAR ride, his sponsor, his multimillion-dollar contract. He also worried he lost the relationships he had forged with the Urban Youth Racing School.
Prosecutors in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial alleged the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge's admitted lack of understanding about current technology.
A 35-year-old Wheatland woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly threatened to kill a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge.
"I didn't intend to kill them, I intended to stop the people who were attacking me," Rittenhouse said.
Sons of the owner of Car Source say nobody asked armed people to guard their properties during Kenosha unrest before the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings. A former employee testified otherwise Tuesday.
Answering the question "Can someone claim self-defense while committing another crime?" is sometimes yes, sometimes no.
A 27-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge after he allegedly struck a Kenosha Police officer in the face at the scene of a fatal shootin…
Prosecutors in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial could ask the jury to consider lesser charges when it gets the case. Here's how that would work.
