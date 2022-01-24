3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $225,000

Stop looking, this is the one! Beautifully remodeled farmhouse home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Location! Location! Location! Walking distance to downtown Antioch! Walk to all the local restaurants, movie theater, local businesses, Antioch High School and Metra Station! This home has been rehabbed to perfection. Here Are Just A Few Of Its Wonderful Features: Brand New Kitchen Cabinets* Stainless Steel Appliances* New Vinyl Flooring in the Kitchen* Fully Updated Bathrooms* New Carpet* Freshly Painted* Convenient Laundry Area on first floor with New Washer and Dryer* Professionally waterproofed basement with 10 year guarantee on work*Conveniently located 1st floor bedroom and bathroom* Updated Lighting Throughout The Entire Home* Front Porch great for siting outside on a Spring/ Summer day* Enjoy The Fenced Backyard Perfect Pets* Downtown Antioch Location so you can walk to all the local events* Perfect Home for First Time Buyers* Be prepared for this to be love at first sight!