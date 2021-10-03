3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $249,000

Sought after Village Green Subdivision with tree lined streets and sidewalks leading to parks, downtown Antioch, library, restaurants and Metra train. Brick ranch with freshly painted outside trim and vinyl soffits. Huge entertaining sized kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets including a butler pantry. Plenty of space in the eating area for table and hutch. Sliding doors lead from the kitchen to the fenced back yard and 2 patio areas. Main bedroom features a full bath. Partially finished basement family room offers extra living space for work from home area, work-out section or t.v. game room. Huge unfinished section for all your storage needs. Easy access to the house and to the back yard from the attached 2.5 car garage. Newer roof and central air. Make this home yours today.