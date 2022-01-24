This storybook home has been carefully updated, while keeping much of the original charm with new kitchen, fresh paint, carpeting, bathroom and brand new kitchen! Nothing to do but pack your bags, move in and enjoy. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the main level of this home. So much character in every room. The living room features a brick wood burning fireplace that leads into the dining room flanked with built in glass showcases. Enjoy the brand new nicely appointed kitchen complete with stainless steel and banquette. Spacious 1st floor bedroom and office both with hardwood floors. The updated bathroom and sunny laundry room complete the main level of this beautiful home. Upstairs you will find the loft area with built in shelves, master bedroom, additional hidden bedroom with gorgeous window seat all with new carpeting and 2nd full bath. Enjoy your lake views from the deck in the fenced in backyard. Oversized 1 car garage with space for a workroom and shed. Come and see this charming home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $280,000
