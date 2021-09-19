3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $295,000

Backup offers welcomed and showings still allowed!!! Lovely ranch home with vaulted ceilings, tons of light and the open floor plan we have all grown to LOVE! Family room has a wood burning fireplace. Located on a half acre near all the dining and shopping Antioch has to offer. Close to cute down town, and the train. Master bedroom suite has walk in closet, private bath, gas fireplace and skylights with an exit to a deck. Oversized 2.5 car garage with new garage door and tons of room to do projects and has sliders onto the deck. Gutters, dishwasher, deck near the garage, and AC are NEW. Furnace and all appliances including washer and dryer from 2017. The association beach is only 1 block away! Enjoy fishing and boating on this private lake!