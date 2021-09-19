Backup offers welcomed and showings still allowed!!! Lovely ranch home with vaulted ceilings, tons of light and the open floor plan we have all grown to LOVE! Family room has a wood burning fireplace. Located on a half acre near all the dining and shopping Antioch has to offer. Close to cute down town, and the train. Master bedroom suite has walk in closet, private bath, gas fireplace and skylights with an exit to a deck. Oversized 2.5 car garage with new garage door and tons of room to do projects and has sliders onto the deck. Gutters, dishwasher, deck near the garage, and AC are NEW. Furnace and all appliances including washer and dryer from 2017. The association beach is only 1 block away! Enjoy fishing and boating on this private lake!
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who said he was staying at a friend’s house because he was concerned about his former girlfriend’s violent behavior, told police the wom…
A home on Kenosha’s north side was the focus of a fake emergency call Wednesday morning that had Kenosha Police descending in force on the nei…
- Updated
The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
SILVER LAKE — A 6-year-old Riverview School student was flown Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital Friday morning after being stru…
- Updated
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
Two Kenosha Police officers on patrol early Saturday who stopped to check on a broken door in a business uncovered a burglary and arson underway.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: OSHA, police investigating death of man after semitrailer apparently rolled over him
- Updated
A 62-year-old man was killed Thursday when he was rolled over by a semi trailer while at work.
A 6-year-old Riverview Elementary School student remained in critical condition Monday as the week began after suffering a traumatic brain inj…
- Updated
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."