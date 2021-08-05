This SPECTACULAR 3 bedroom + spacious loft, 2.1 bath home is full of charm and nestled in quiet Clublands of Antioch subdivision. Enter and enjoy home's bright and airy voluminous layout- ideal for entertaining and everyday living! Gather in your lovely living room and spend time in your dining room, perfect for every gathering and featuring exterior access to your wonderful deck. Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in your gourmet kitchen boasting island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, great walk-in pantry-closet, and an abundance of white cabinetry making storage a breeze. Make memories in your spacious family room offering views into your beautiful backyard. Half-bath completes main level. Retreat to your calming master bedroom presenting large walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite highlighting double sink vanity. Two additional bedrooms, amazing loft, laundry, and full bath finish second level. Unfinished WALK-OUT basement offers endless opportunities for you to make your own oasis!! Neighborhood includes gorgeous courtyard and park along with nearby walking trails, forest preserve, and Homer White Lake providing all the outdoor entertainment you could need! THIS REMARKABLE HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $299,900
