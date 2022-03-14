Don't miss this opportunity... one of the cleanest, brightest homes in the area in this price range. Beautiful, private bi-level home adjacent to woods at the end of a cul-de-sac with large front and back yards and huge back deck with whirlpool and large Weber grill. Fire-pit and large storage shed in back yard. Large 2-car attached garage with cabinets and shelving. 1,160 sq. feet. 3 BR, 2 full baths on the main floor with the master having a private full bath. Plenty of storage throughout the home. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living room open to each other. White kitchen cabinetry and desirable large butcher block/stainless steel island offers ample space. Dining area is nicely sized with direct access through sliding glass doors to large deck on the back of the home. Family room is large, open and gets a lot of light. Yard is fantastic! Lots of private space next to the woods. Must see quickly. It would be gone before you know it.
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $319,900
