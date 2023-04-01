Step inside and experience this extraordinary Eastwood home that is sure to leave you breathless. With 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage, this luxurious residence offers ample space for all your needs. The moment you walk through the front door, you'll be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere that is both elegant, colorful, and comfortable. The open concept design allows for seamless flow throughout the home, creating the perfect space for gathering with friends and family. The fabulous kitchen overlooks the spacious breakfast and family room areas, making it the perfect spot to whip up delicious meals and enjoy quality time with loved ones. The gourmet kitchen is a true masterpiece, featuring all stainless steel appliances, an enormous walk-in pantry, a large island, and beautiful tall designer cabinets. The exquisite details of this kitchen will leave you in awe, as you imagine all the delicious meals you'll be cooking in this remarkable space. Ascend to the second level of this exquisite home and indulge in ultimate relaxation in the deluxe master suite, boasting a spacious layout with a walk-in closet, dual vanity, and a walk-in shower-- perfect for unwinding after a long day. The second floor also includes two generously sized bedrooms, a loft/playroom, and the second full bath featuring elegant dual sinks. The conveniently located laundry room adds to the functionality and ease of daily living. This lovely home is situated in the coveted Clublands community, offering an array of amenities that are sure to please. From trails and open spaces to White Lake and several parks, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Don't miss your chance to make this stunning property your forever home. View the Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily.