 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $325,000

Come see this meticulously maintained Eastwood home features 2231 sq ft of living space including 3 large bedrooms, roomy loft, 2.5 baths, voluminous 2-car garage, deluxe master bath, and finished basement! Spacious open concept kitchen overlooks breakfast and family room areas and features huge walk-in pantry, recessed can lighting, expansive island, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful upgraded designer cabinets! Enhanced master bath features exquisite glass door shower and transom window! Backyard features a new fence and pergola perfect for hosting guests and family get-togethers! Home sits on a beautiful lot near Heartland Park. Property is in close proximity to the forest preserve, White Lake, and several parks! This home wont last long! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert