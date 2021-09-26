Spectacular all brick ranch on an acre in a prestigious custom subdivision. This home has everything you could need and more! Newly carpeted, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths including dual sinks, beautiful living room with a fireplace and an oversized sliding glass door leading out to your patio and built in grill, family room with your 2nd fireplace that opens to the dining room, open kitchen with an eating area and built in cabinetry, large laundry room on the main floor and a full unfinished basement with a bathroom and exterior access. Huge oversized 3 car garage. All this and it is in the Emmons School District! The possibilities are endless.
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $349,500
