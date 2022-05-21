3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $364,900

Must See Beautiful home in the Clublands of Antioch! Amazing views, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, deluxe master bath, loft, and full basement. Open concept kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, and expansive island overlooking spacious breakfast and living area. Master bath includes double vanity and enjoy your spacious walk in closet in your master bedroom. Enjoy all the natural light with large windows overlooking your fenced in backyard and new patio. Enjoy all that Clublands has to offer: trails, open spaces, forest preserve, and several parks!