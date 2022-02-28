3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $369,500

PHENOMENAL RENOVATION on dead-end street with your own private sanctuary! Relax &/or host your guests on huge covered front porch overlooking yard & ponds, or enjoy your water rights on Loon Lake! There's also a covered rear porch adjacent to the living area and a rear enclosed porch that could serve as a large mud room. Captivating great room features river rock wood burning fireplace & 3/4 inch tongue-n-grove wood floor, which runs throughout the first floor! Gorgeous kitchen features quartz c-top, vintage reclaimed Chicago brick backsplash, undermount farm sink, stainless appliances & closet pantry! Quality new maple cabinetry is stained gray with soft close hinges & drawers! There's both a dining room and kitchen eating area. Quartz sink top and subway tile surround in 1st flr bath plus marble top, quartz backsplash & subway tile surround in 2nd flr bath! Large closet under stairwell and another in 2nd floor hall. 2nd floor bonus room would be a great spot for work desk or computer! Upgraded carpeting & pad on stairway, 2nd floor hallway and 2nd & 3rd bedrooms. Convenient 1st floor laundry room! Pella dual pane windows to keep you warm in the winter & cool in the summer! Brand new 2-1/2 car garage & brand new septic field! Dual furnaces & A/C condensing units! Don't delay... see today!