 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $435,000

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $435,000

Horse and animal lovers dream. Scenic 6.32 acres in the country yet close to shopping, banking and entertainment. Original owners offer this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home at a great price. Large eat-in kitchen, spacious great room, 4 seasons enclosed porch, main floor laundry and attached garage. Even a full basement for all your storage needs. The original barn is 36x50 and has 7 stalls, heated grain room, heated tack room, electric and water. An addition to the original barn was soon added and it is 56x40 with 13' height. The grounds are exceptional with numerous turn outs and pastures. This is a hard to find property and will not last long in this competitive market.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Laura R. Jorgensen, 71, of Kenosha, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. The Bruch Funeral Ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert