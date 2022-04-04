3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $435,000

Horse and animal lovers dream. Scenic 6.32 acres in the country yet close to shopping, banking and entertainment. Original owners offer this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home at a great price. Large eat-in kitchen, spacious great room, 4 seasons enclosed porch, main floor laundry and attached garage. Even a full basement for all your storage needs. The original barn is 36x50 and has 7 stalls, heated grain room, heated tack room, electric and water. An addition to the original barn was soon added and it is 56x40 with 13' height. The grounds are exceptional with numerous turn outs and pastures. This is a hard to find property and will not last long in this competitive market.