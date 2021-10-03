3 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $150,000

MAKE MEMORIES IN YOUR NEW HOME!!!! Incredible opportunity to put down roots in this lovely Beach Park community. Property needs love and a new family to bring it alive! This is an estate sale - property being sold as is where is - all contents included. Solid bones, great neighbors, 3 bed 2 bath - plenty of space - 2 car garage with additional office space in back!!! BEST OF ALL THIS HOME IS PRICED TO SELL!!