3 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $180,000

NEWLY REMODEL RANCH. New siding FEATURING BAMBOO FLOORING, NEWER KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, FULL BASEMENT, BIG BACK YARD, READY FOR YOU TOUCH AND PLENTY SPACE TO BUILT YOU DREAM GARAGE.
Samantha Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in Tuesday’s Spring Election to become the next Kenosha County executive.
Three Kenosha County Board races were nearly too close to call, with unofficial vote totals of less than 10 votes likely to trigger free recou…
Voters in the Kenosha Unified School District returned a long-time incumbent and elected two newcomers to the School Board on Tuesday night.
A 46-year-old Pleasant Prairie man has been charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Darese T. Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month. Upon returning from the man's apartment in July, the girl complained of pain, police said.
Racine Unified School District has apologized for having "missed the mark with the lunch served" to students on Wednesday and said supply issues were to blame.
TREVOR — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies caught up with a 36-year-old Salem man who crashed his vehicle in Illinois and ran back …
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
There will be some turnover in city aldermanic districts, which saw at least two incumbents lose re-election bids for the Kenosha City Council…
The notion of movies as television events has become rather quaint. The advent of streaming, and before that, DVDs and videotape, destroyed th…
