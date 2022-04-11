 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $180,000

NEWLY REMODEL RANCH. New siding FEATURING BAMBOO FLOORING, NEWER KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, FULL BASEMENT, BIG BACK YARD, READY FOR YOU TOUCH AND PLENTY SPACE TO BUILT YOU DREAM GARAGE.

