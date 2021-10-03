3 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $209,900

Beautiful Ranch Style home in great location near Sheridan and Wadsworth Rd. in Beach Park. Great curb appeal, brick front, large double curb parking and a two car car garage. 3BR, 2BA with separate Dining area, large eat-in kitchen, beautiful newer flooring and very well maintained with neutral decor. Laundry room on first floor, full partially finished basement ready for enjoyment, with Fire Place and rough-ins for bathroom and so much more. Beautiful wooded back yard with lots of appeal! A must see to appreciate!! Don't miss it!