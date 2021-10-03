CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1204 SQ FT BRICK RANCH SET ON .37 ACRE WOODED LOT WITH PLASTER WALLS AND STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS BY MASTER BUILDER LEON TAYLOR FOR SELF AND FAMILY! ENTER INTO LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH ATTRACTIVE CRAB ORCHARD STONE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE FOR COZY WINTER NIGHTS! GOOD SIZE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE AND COUNTER SPACE, BUILT IN DOUBLE OVEN AND STOVE TOP! 3 GREAT SIZE BEDROOMS WITH THE SAME STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS! UPDATED FULL BATH! DOWNSTAIRS TO FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH NEW CARPET PERFECT AND SECOND ATTRACTIVE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE UNTILTY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER. 2 SUMP PUMPS. O'BRIEN HOT WATER BOILER 2010.FREASHLY PAINTED INTERIOR WITH BENJAMIN MOORE " CHANTILLY LACE" PAINT 2021. OUTBACK TO LARGE WOODED BACKYARD WITH MATURE TREES! 2.5 ATTACHED GARAGE WITH OPENER. GARAGE HAS TWO CIRCUIT BREAKER PANELS WITH 220,115 AND 110 AMP SERVICE! CONCRETE DRIVEWAY. QUIET LOCATION. HOME IS LOCATED NEAR THE PACE BUS ROUTE, MCCALL SCHOOL, BEVIER PARK, BONNIE BROOK GOLF COURSE AND COUNTRY CLUB, SHOPPING AND EATERIES. IN THE EVENT OF A MULTI OFFER SITUATION THE MOST QUALIFIED OFFER WILL BE ACCEPTED. LET ALL THE LOVE AND CARE GIVEN THIS HOME BY ONE FAMILY OWNER BE TRANSFFERED TO YOU.
3 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $222,888
