3 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $229,900

Lovely maintained ranch in Beach Park! Three bedrooms, large family room, updated kitchen with all appliances included, living room, and dining room off of kitchen. Washer is presently on the main level and there is also a hookup in the basement. Absolutely gorgeous lot. One car attached garage and a two car detached garage! Very Large shed. Home has a generator which automatically turns on if the home loses power. You will love the location of this home.

