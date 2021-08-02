3 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $259,900

Welcome to Peace & Tranquility! I Would Like To Introduce You To 12772 W Chaney St in Beach Park! This Solid Brick Ranch Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 Bathrooms, 2.5 Car Garage, Full Finished Basement and a Beautiful Country Like Setting! As You Walk Down The Path to Enter the Home, You'll Notice The Professional Landscaping and Great Care the Owners Took to Make This Home Special! When you Enter, the Large and Cozy Living Room Has a Wood Burning Stone Fireplace as the Centerpiece with a Large Bay Window Letting Great Natural Light Flow Throughout and Neutral Carpet/Paint, Large Kitchen with Oak Hardwood Floor, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Abundant Maple Cabinets with Pullouts & 2 Lazy Susan's, Double Granite Sink, Breakfast Bar, Eating Area with Table Space and Closet Pantry, Powder Room with Oak Hardwood Floor, Maple Vanity with Granite Counters and Brushed Nickel Fixtures, Master Suite with Neutral Carpet/Paint, Ceiling Fan with Lights, Large Closet, Attached Master Bath with Ceramic Tile Floor, Oak Vanity with Brushed Nickel Fixtures and Silestone Standup Shower & Sink, 2 Additional Large Bedrooms with Neutral Carpet/Paint, Ceiling Fans with Lights & Large Closets, 2nd Full Bathroom with Beautiful Grey Vanity with Marble Counter and Brushed Nickel Fixtures and Shower/Tub Combo. Full Finished Basement has Large Family Room with Neutral Carpet & Tile, Recessed Lighting, Neutral Paint and Efficient Wood Pellet Stove, Huge Recreation Room with Vinyl Tile Floor and Open Space for Your Creative Ideas (Game Room?)! Efficient Radiant Heat! Multiple Window Air Conditioning Units! Outdoor Shed! Long Asphalt Driveway with Room for 6+ Cars, RV or Boat! A Great Place to Come Home To & A Definite Must See! **See Seller's Features and Improvements under the Additional Information Tab. Buyer's will need to hook up to city sewer after closing and this will be on the Zoning Certificate. Call the Village of Beach Park for more information on that.