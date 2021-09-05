3 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $266,000

Multiple Offers Received. Highest and best due today Friday 13th by 5:30 PM. Spacious open and bright two-story home featuring cathedral ceilings and lots of natural sunlight. Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets, food pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, recessed lighting, ceramic tile flooring, and lots of storage. Hardwood flooring in the living room & dining room, warm fireplace, and skylights in the family room. Main bedroom with dual closets and dual vanity. Beautiful loft overlooking family room which is perfect for home office. Freshly painted and updated lighting throughout. Fully finished basement. Large deck screened three-season room. Attached two-car garage and a large private backyard!