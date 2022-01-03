3 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $299,900

Beautiful updated home, Gurnee Schools, ready for you to move into. Spacious Home 3 bed, 2 1/2 Baths, 2 car garage, 4th bed has been transformed into a family room/office on the second floor. Neutral decor, white trim, New floors, carpet, freshly painted, New kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, separate dining room. Master with walk in closet, double sink bath, ceramic floors, new fixtures. New SS stove, dishwasher and fridge will be install. Eating kitchen that leads to a family room and a deck.