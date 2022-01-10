3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $250,000

Location, location, location! This large Victorian home still boasts some of the original charm. Original hardwood floors, beautiful molding and the original Butlers pantry. Spacious living room and dining. Master bedroom on the main floor. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and an office or 4th bedroom. Front porch has just been all redone. Newer siding, roof and windows. The large oversized 2.5 car garage has plenty of storage plus an additional storage shed outback. Relax on the newer massive deck overlooking beautiful mature trees on this .6 acre lot. Welcome home!