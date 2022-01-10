Location, location, location! This large Victorian home still boasts some of the original charm. Original hardwood floors, beautiful molding and the original Butlers pantry. Spacious living room and dining. Master bedroom on the main floor. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and an office or 4th bedroom. Front porch has just been all redone. Newer siding, roof and windows. The large oversized 2.5 car garage has plenty of storage plus an additional storage shed outback. Relax on the newer massive deck overlooking beautiful mature trees on this .6 acre lot. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: A lifetime of memories up in smoke after fire at Model Market; Reports of unaccounted tenant probed
An investigation by the Kenosha Fire Department into the Model Market fire Wednesday evening is ongoing, with the building’s owner worried abo…
A manager at a Kenosha fast-food restaurant remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond after she was charged last mo…
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: Major fire ravages Model Market on 54th Street; at least five displaced Wednesday night
Firefighters continued to battle a blaze late Wednesday night that ravaged a long-standing community grocery store just west of Columbus Park.
UPDATE: Four KUSD schools go virtual after reaching 3% COVID-19 positivity rate; Indian Trail play postponed
A handful of Kenosha Unified School District schools have enacted temporary virtual learning because the schools met the 3% threshold of posit…
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday identified the inmate who died early Saturday morning as Reighnn T. Post-McNab, 25, of Kenosha.
The family of a beloved local caterer is seeking his whereabouts more than a day after a fire destroyed an iconic 102-year-old Kenosha neighbo…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Kwik Trip gas station at the northwest corner of Highway 50 (75th Street) and Highway H (88th Avenue) will be razed and…
Condition of Silver Lake 7-year-old who suffered brain injury improves, could be returning to school
Family of 7-year-old Alex Hook, who suffered a brain injury last year after a projectile from a lawnmower struck his head, have tentative plan…
UPDATE: A total of 13 KUSD schools switching to virtual learning protocols due to COVID-19 resurgence; more approaching threshold
Kenosha Unified now has 13 schools that will move to or already have temporarily converted to virtual learning after reporting COVID-19 cases …
Dominick Black, the Kenosha man who bought the AR-15 on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse that Rittenhouse used to shoot three people in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, is expected to take a plea deal.