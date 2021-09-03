Enjoy this 3bd, 2.5ba home with over 13 acres! This home is perfect for entertaining with a secluded setting, wrap around porch & gorgeous landscaping. Walk out the kitchen patio and enjoy the new deck and privacy that the above ground pool has to offer. This home has gorgeous high ceilings, tons of light, first floor laundry, with a chefs eat-in kitchen, that includes double ovens, stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and ample amounts of storage. Endless updates throughout the home with a spacious first floor master ensuite bathroom & walk in closet. Huge 2nd story gas fireplace with views of all Bristol has to offer! As well as a heated pole barn with an updated bathroom that you could use for storage, animals, a business or anything else that your heart desires!
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $799,900
