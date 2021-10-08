Fantastic opportunity to own this well maintained and nicely updated 2-story home nestled on 5 acres of country comfort. Original owners are offering this bright and cheery, well designed floor plan with newer roof, windows, kitchen counter tops, furnace, A/C, water heater, water softner, and many updated appliances. Natural gas fireplace with raised hearth & wooden mantle. Enjoy the privacy and tranquility of a quiet rural atmosphere at home, while having all of the amenities of city life nearby. Gifford school district. No subdivision restrictions to worry about. Conveniently located for commuters, being only minutes from I-94. Attached 3-car garage with plenty of storage space for your toys. Extra deep basement with plumbing stubs offers additional living space potential.
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $525,000
Remembering the Peshtigo Fire, a firestorm that ravaged northeastern Wisconsin 150 years ago the same day as the Great Chicago Fire.
The teen allegedly fled the state with his mother amid the allegations before being arrested in Illinois.
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
Officer deploys Taser, apprehends one of two women suspected of thefts at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — One woman fled, while another was subdued by Taser, after they were suspected of stealing clothing and other merchandise fr…
A judge refused to dismiss a weapons charge Tuesday against Kyle Rittenhouse, whose trial is set to begin Nov. 1.
Racine man held in Kenosha County Jail on $50,000 cash bond on felony charges in case involving high-speed chase
A 44-year-old Racine man, who faces a slew of pending charges in cases in both Racine and Kenosha counties, is being held in the Kenosha Count…
Judge Robert Repischak didn't mince words. “Honestly, ma’am, if you had pled to a felony, I would have sent you to prison,” he told the defendant.
A federal agent, originally reported to be a U.S. Marshal, is said to be in "stable condition" after being shot in the City of Racine's Georgetown neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Mechanical issues with a vehicle eventually led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Kenosha man Wednesday.
SOMERS — It's all systems go for a proposed apartment complex in the Village of Somers.